As Tennessee continues to rework its secondary, it lands a significant recruiting win by landing Oregon State transfer Jermod McCoy. As a true freshman corner in one of the best conferences in the country with the Pac-12, he recorded 31 tackles, seven pass breakups and a pair of interceptions. After a strong freshman year, he has committed to join the Vols' secondary, where he has three years of eligibility to use. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

As a high school recruit in the 2023 recruiting cycle, his only Power Five offer was Oregon State, where he would end up signing. As a true freshman, he would earn a starting job and showcase the traits that the recruiting sites slept on as he played his way into being one of the top cornerbacks in the transfer portal. In high school, he was a three-sport athlete and excelled in football and track. In track, he won two Texas UIL Class 5A state championships as a senior, the day after a bowl game, with a 23 ft 4.5 in long jump and jumping 50-7.75 in the triple jump. That athleticism helped him become one of the top freshman cornerbacks in the country last season.

