Tennessee basketball has picked up a commitment from one of the top players in this year's transfer portal cycle. Chaz Lanier from North Florida has picked the Vols after withdrawing his name from the NBA Draft. He also visited Kentucky and BYU. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Lanier is coming off a 2023-24 season where he averaged 19.7 points per game for the Ospreys. This came on 51% shooting from the field and 44% shooting on 3-pointers. This remarkable efficiency came with over half his shots from the field coming from range. This was a notable jump from the 4.7 points per game on 45.4% shooting from the prior season. Lanier also earned 4.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.9 steals per game in the previous season. His efforts led to ASUN First-Team All-Conference and NABC First Team All-District honors. He also earned ASUN Player of the Week three times. He appeared in 32 games while starting in 31. He averaged 33.3 minutes on the floor per game.