COMMIT ALERT: Tennessee basketball lands Darlinstone Dubar out of Hofstra
Tennessee basketball has landed its first transfer of the off-season in Darlinstone Dubar out of Hofstra.
This addresses the need of bringing in an effective scorer who will likely be slotted as one of the starting forwards.
Dubar is believed to have one year of eligibility remaining.
Rivals.com ranks Dubar as a four-star transfer.
Dubar averaged a career-high 17.8 points per game in the 2023-24 season. He did so on 53.9% shooting from the field and 39.9% on 3-pointers.
He also reeled in a career-high 6.8 rebounds and dished out 1.4 assists.
Dubar played three seasons at Hofstra totaling 100 games played and 99 starts. Prior to joining the Pride, he began his career at Iowa State. He played in 16 games while starting seven. This led to averages of 2.3 points and 2.4 rebounds.
Dubar was a three-star recruit in the 2020 class. He was listed as 6-foot-5 coming out of high school.
He is from Scotland, Pennsylvania and was the No. 33 small forward in his class.
