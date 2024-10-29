COMMIT ALERT: Tennessee football lands 2025 kicker Grady Dangerfield

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

He also had interest from Virginia Tech , Navy and Georgia Southern .

Out of South Carolina, Dangerfield is a five-star kicking prospect according to Kohl's Kicking and ranked as the No. 37 kicker in the class.

Tennessee has added a piece to its 2025 class in kicker Grady Dangerfield .

Dangerfield said it was the coaching staff that sold him on the Vols and made him want to join the program.

"What sold me was the coaches," Dangerfield said. "And the relationships I had with them."

The coach he became closest with in this time was Evan Crabtree. This relationship was built in part during visits to campus.

While in Knoxville in June and March, he was able to get a better look at the program.

"The facilities were great," Crabtree said. "Very new and nice."

Now a member of the Vols' 2025 class, Dangerfield is looking to get back to campus. At the moment, he is eyeing the UTEP game as the next time he'll return.

Dangerfield will join a group of place kickers next season in his true freshman year. Max Gilbert is set to return along with JT Carver and Josh Turbyville.

The 2025 class is 24 players deep now and ranked the No. 11 class in the country.