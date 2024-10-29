COMMIT ALERT: Tennessee football lands 2025 kicker Grady Dangerfield

in other news
WATCH: Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel, players preview Kentucky
Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel and players preview the Vols' game against Kentucky.
Tennessee football announces it will wear black jerseys against Kentucky
Tennessee football will wear black jerseys against Kentucky the weekend after Halloween.
Everything Rick Barnes said after Vols' exhibition loss to Indiana
Here is what the Tennessee men's basketball head coach had to say about the Vols' exhibition game defeat Sunday.
Why Tennessee used an unusual lineup that coughed up its lead vs. Indiana
Rick Barnes used a lineup of mostly newcomers as the Vols lead slipped away. Here's why.
Reacting to Tennessee basketball's loss to Indiana in its exhibition
Video of our reactions to Tennessee basketball falling in its exhibition with Indiana on Sunday.
Tennessee has added a piece to its 2025 class in kicker Grady Dangerfield.
Out of South Carolina, Dangerfield is a five-star kicking prospect according to Kohl's Kicking and ranked as the No. 37 kicker in the class.
He also had interest from Virginia Tech, Navy and Georgia Southern.
Dangerfield said it was the coaching staff that sold him on the Vols and made him want to join the program.
"What sold me was the coaches," Dangerfield said. "And the relationships I had with them."
The coach he became closest with in this time was Evan Crabtree. This relationship was built in part during visits to campus.
While in Knoxville in June and March, he was able to get a better look at the program.
"The facilities were great," Crabtree said. "Very new and nice."
Now a member of the Vols' 2025 class, Dangerfield is looking to get back to campus. At the moment, he is eyeing the UTEP game as the next time he'll return.
Dangerfield will join a group of place kickers next season in his true freshman year. Max Gilbert is set to return along with JT Carver and Josh Turbyville.
The 2025 class is 24 players deep now and ranked the No. 11 class in the country.
