Smith is coming off a recent official visit to Knoxville. He was in town in late June and didn't just spend time on the football aspect of things. He also felt the family culture Josh Heupel is building. "My best official visit, personally, was Tennessee," Smith told Sam Spieglman of Rivals.com during Rivals Five-Star. "Bringing us out to the river, tubing, having those comfortable visits. It was great." Heupel likes what he sees out of Smith as a prospect to play in his offense. His mix of speed, athleticism and sure hands make him a great candidate to breakout in the Vols' fast-paced offense. This has been the message to him for a while and its stayed consistent throughout the process. "They want to utilize me anywhere on the field creating space and they let me know consistently they want me, and they need me. I felt like a priority down there," Smith told Spieglman. "Everything they have been talking about on the phone since back in-season, they've consistently shown it. They really showed out for the official visit, it was crazy." MORE FROM VOLREPORT: TRIVIA: Family Feud, Tennessee football edition

Smith is now the 17th commit of the 2025 class for Tennessee. He is the ninth four-star prospect with a five-star in the group, as well. On Rivals.com, his 5.9 rating ties him with DE Mariyon Dye for the fourth-highest-rated commit of the class. Five-star offensive lineman Douglas Utu and four-star quarterback George MacIntyre are the only ones with a higher rating. Tennessee owned a class just outside the top 10 going into the day but are in position to make a run to land within the top 10. Multiple big time targets are still on the board such as David Sanders Jr. who is making his announcement in early August.