Tennessee has landed a big-time commitment from 2025 four-star running back Justin Baker . He plays for Buford High School in Georgia and is one of the top players at his position.

What separated Tennessee from Baker's other top schools?

“Definitely my relationship with the coaches and the community," Baker told VolReport. "The coaches were honest with me and the family on what it’s really like, on and off the field, and those fans are second-to-none in the country.”

The Vols' staff always treated his family and him like a part of their family ever since they started recruiting him. They would go through how the offense looks – breaking down film and giving him tips.

“Two of the things I liked best about Tennessee was how close everything was to one another and how they get their practices and lifts in the morning, which is similar to what we do at Buford," Baker said.

Baker is a versatile back who can run the ball well, pass protect, and catch out of the backfield. He runs with great power and is always falling forward to gain that extra yard. He's excited to do the same for Josh Heupel and Tennessee.

“He really has turned the program into a powerhouse," Baker said of Heupel. "He really relates with his players, and I can tell they like him and play for him. It’s always better to play for a coach that respects you as a player and individual.”

Baker is looking forward to learning more about the Vols' offense and getting acclimated to the system. He can’t wait to get on the field for Tennessee.