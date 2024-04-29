TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

He has one season of eligibility remaining.

The Vols picked up a commitment from Igor Milicic Jr. out of Charlotte on Monday.

Tennessee basketball has landed a big out of the transfer portal.

Milicic began his career at Virginia before transferring to Charlotte. As a freshman with the Hoos, Milicic appeared in 16 matches while posting averages of 2.1 points, 0.9 rebounds, 0.3 blocks and 0.3 steals on 37.9% shooting from the field.

After his lone season in Charlottesville, he joined the 49ers. As a sophomore, he played in 35 games including 22 starts. In 21.3 minutes a night, he raised his averages to 7.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 0.5 blocks and 0.6 steals per game on 47.6% shooting from the field.

Last year, he became a reliable scoring option as a junior. His scoring production rose to 12.8 points per match on 48.7% shooting from the field and 37.6% shooting on 3-pointers. His deep-range accuracy came on 4.8 attempts per night.

He also rose his averages to 8.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.1 blocks and 0.7 steals during the 2023-24 campaign.

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Zakai Zeigler preparing for off-season of health ahead of senior year

This season resulted in Milicic being named a Third-Team All-American Athletic Conference selection after starting 30 of the 31 games. He also notched 10 double-doubles during the year.

Milicic stands at 6-foot-10 and should be an effective option to replace Jonas Aidoo and Tobe Awaka who are both currently in the transfer portal.