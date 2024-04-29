COMMIT ALERT: Tennessee lands Charlotte transfer Igor Milicic Jr.
Tennessee basketball has landed a big out of the transfer portal.
The Vols picked up a commitment from Igor Milicic Jr. out of Charlotte on Monday.
He has one season of eligibility remaining.
Milicic began his career at Virginia before transferring to Charlotte. As a freshman with the Hoos, Milicic appeared in 16 matches while posting averages of 2.1 points, 0.9 rebounds, 0.3 blocks and 0.3 steals on 37.9% shooting from the field.
After his lone season in Charlottesville, he joined the 49ers. As a sophomore, he played in 35 games including 22 starts. In 21.3 minutes a night, he raised his averages to 7.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 0.5 blocks and 0.6 steals per game on 47.6% shooting from the field.
Last year, he became a reliable scoring option as a junior. His scoring production rose to 12.8 points per match on 48.7% shooting from the field and 37.6% shooting on 3-pointers. His deep-range accuracy came on 4.8 attempts per night.
He also rose his averages to 8.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.1 blocks and 0.7 steals during the 2023-24 campaign.
This season resulted in Milicic being named a Third-Team All-American Athletic Conference selection after starting 30 of the 31 games. He also notched 10 double-doubles during the year.
Milicic stands at 6-foot-10 and should be an effective option to replace Jonas Aidoo and Tobe Awaka who are both currently in the transfer portal.
Before arriving to the states, Milicic averaged 13.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists on 44.7% shooting and 33.3% shooting from three in 21 games for Orange Academy Ratiopharm of the German Pro B league in 2020-21.
He holds dual citizenship in both Croatia where he was born and Poland.
He has two younger brothers, Zoran Milicic and Teo Milicic who are both young basketball prospects.
