COMMIT ALERT: Vols land 3-star ATH Colin Brazzell, brother of transfer WR
Tennessee has landed a commitment in the 2024 class following early signing day.
Three-star athlete Colin Brazzell pledged to the Vols on Friday.
He played both sides of the ball in high school but trends toward being slotted as a defensive back with Tennessee.
Brazzell also held offers from Memphis and Purdue among others.
He is the younger brother of transfer wide receiver Chris Brazzell II. Chris transferred to Tennessee this off-season after playing his first two seasons at Tulane.
Now, the brothers from Midland, Texas will be reunited in Knoxville.
Colin originally received his offer from the Vols on Jan. 3, 2024 and has committed just two days later.
