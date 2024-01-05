Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

COMMIT ALERT: Vols land 3-star ATH Colin Brazzell, brother of transfer WR

Three-star 2024 ATH Colin Brazzell.
Three-star 2024 ATH Colin Brazzell. (Colin Brazzell Twitter (@BrazzellColin))
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia
Born in Knoxville, Tenn. and a graduate of the University of Tennesee, Knoxville. Covering football, basketball, baseball and recruiting for VolReport.

Tennessee has landed a commitment in the 2024 class following early signing day.

Three-star athlete Colin Brazzell pledged to the Vols on Friday.

He played both sides of the ball in high school but trends toward being slotted as a defensive back with Tennessee.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM


Advertisement

Brazzell also held offers from Memphis and Purdue among others.

He is the younger brother of transfer wide receiver Chris Brazzell II. Chris transferred to Tennessee this off-season after playing his first two seasons at Tulane.

Now, the brothers from Midland, Texas will be reunited in Knoxville.

Colin originally received his offer from the Vols on Jan. 3, 2024 and has committed just two days later.

HIGHLIGHTS

–––––

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @ByNoahTaylor, @RealTBannerman, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media, @TylerIvens, @Hunter_DeNote.

–––––

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement