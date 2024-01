He chose Tennessee over the other schools in his top nine — Alabama, Baylor, Michigan, Miami, Oregon, TCU, Texas and USC.

VanDorselaer originally got his offer in January after taking a visit to Tennessee for junior day. He stayed in contact with the staff since, emerging as one of their top targets at the tight end position.

At 6-foot-5, 225 pounds he has great size and can come in as a big target for Nico Iamaleava. He is a big piece to this 2025 class as he is ranked as one of the top players in the country at his position.

VanDorselaer joins Tyler Redmond, Dylan Lewis, Shamar Arnoux and Justin Baker as the other commits in the 2025 class. Baker is the only other offensive piece.