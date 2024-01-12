COMMIT ALERT: Vols land Alabama transfer TE Miles Kitselman
Tennessee has added another player to the tight end room through the transfer portal.
On Friday night, Miles Kitselman revealed his commitment to join the Vols after spending time at Alabama and Hutchinson C.C.
Kitselman will have one year of eligibility remaining to be used in Knoxville.
Kitselman began his career at Hutchinson C.C. where he made the move to tight end. He played in three games while catching two passes for 16 yards and a touchdown.
Then, in 2022, he made the move to Alabama where he saw action in six games while catching two more balls for 18 yards. During this season, he took in Tennessee's win over the Crimson Tide from the visiting sideline at Neyland Stadium.
In 2023, Kitselman played in 13 games including the SEC Championship and College Football Playoffs Semifinals.
Now, he will join Tennessee's tight end room led by Ethan Davis and Notre Dame transfer Holden Staes.
Out of Hutchinson C.C., Kitselman was given a three-star rating. He had newly transitioned from offensive and defensive line out of high school.
He would take the opportunity to play in the SEC with Alabama over offers from North Alabama and Southeast Missouri State.
