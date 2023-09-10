Commit Alert: Vols land Jackson Mathews, grandson of former Tennessee coach
Nashville, Tenn. defensive back Jackson Mathews has had his eye on Tennessee ever since receiving the opportunity to bring his talents to Knoxville.
On Sunday, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound 2024 in-state cornerback announced he has decided to stay home and join the Vols.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
Mathews knows what good coaching looks like while growing up the grandson of former Tennessee defensive coordinator Doug Mathews.
Mathews' grandfather coached for the Vols under Johnny Majors in the 1980's. Now, he is helping his grandson as the cornerbacks coach at Christ Presbyterian Academy.
The current coaching staff at Tennessee has earned his respect.
"They're just some of the best coaches in the country and are such a tight-knit group," Jackson Mathews told VolReport. "Just talking to some of the players and hearing the way they are talking about their coaches as the best coaches in the country."
Mathews has had conversations with defensive assistants throughout the recruiting process.
"They work with you and just want the best for you," said Mathews.
For Christ Presbyterian Academy, Mathews impacts the game in all three facets of the game. At Tennessee, he is projected to stick to defense as a defensive back, though.
"(Tennessee is recruiting me as) more of a nickel," said Mathews.
This would put him in the star position as the fifth defensive back on the field.
While he has the chance to have an impact on defense in the future, he has shown to be a real weapon on special teams. With VolReport in attendance, he stood out in that area of the game.
This is a part of his game that he takes great pride in and could help him see the field as a Vol.
"Just knowing stuff like that... not a lot of people want to play special teams, but that can change the game," said Mathews.
–––––
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @ByNoahTaylor, @RealTBannerman, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media, @TylerIvens, @Hunter_DeNote.
–––––