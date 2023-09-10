Nashville, Tenn. defensive back Jackson Mathews has had his eye on Tennessee ever since receiving the opportunity to bring his talents to Knoxville. On Sunday, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound 2024 in-state cornerback announced he has decided to stay home and join the Vols. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Mathews knows what good coaching looks like while growing up the grandson of former Tennessee defensive coordinator Doug Mathews. Mathews' grandfather coached for the Vols under Johnny Majors in the 1980's. Now, he is helping his grandson as the cornerbacks coach at Christ Presbyterian Academy. The current coaching staff at Tennessee has earned his respect. "They're just some of the best coaches in the country and are such a tight-knit group," Jackson Mathews told VolReport. "Just talking to some of the players and hearing the way they are talking about their coaches as the best coaches in the country." Mathews has had conversations with defensive assistants throughout the recruiting process. "They work with you and just want the best for you," said Mathews.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IT01FISEhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVm9s X0Zvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBWb2xfRm9vdGJhbGw8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY29hY2hqb3NoaGV1 cGVsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBjb2FjaGpvc2hoZXVwZWw8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hUaW1CYW5rcz9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hUaW1CYW5rczwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaF9OZXpfP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaF9OZXpfPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvZ292b2xzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jZ292b2xzPC9hPvCfjYogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL0hRbjd4RTBaYnMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IUW43eEUwWmJz PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEphY2tzb24gTWF0aGV3cyAoQGphY2tzb25tYXRo ZXdzMCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qYWNrc29ubWF0 aGV3czAvc3RhdHVzLzE3MDA5NDM3MzM4Mjk1NTA1Mzc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDEwLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=