Commit Elijah Herring motivated and ready for Knoxville

Tennessee commit Elijah Herring has been in the boat for a while. In fact, the Murfreesboro, Tenn. linebacker was Josh Heupel’s first high school commit as Volunteer head coach.

And with everything that transpired Saturday night in Tennessee’s 31-26 loss to Ole Miss, the three-star might be even more motivated to get to Knoxville.

“It had me ready to play. I was wanting to play, bad,” Herring told Volquest. “I was about to text coach Heupel at halftime to see if I could go in. It’s something I want to be a part of and I’m so glad I committed there.”

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound outside linebacker committed to Tennessee in April. His brother, Caleb Herring, is a priority-target for the Vols in the 2023 cycle. Both brothers have been on hand for several games this season and have taken note of what Heupel is building.

“Coach Heupel has done a great job with the offense and coach [Tim] Banks has done a great job with the defense,” the commit said. “They are setting their guys up for great things and setting this program up to be successful.”

Tennessee battled a number of elements Saturday night in a loss to the Rebels. From a touchdown being taken off the board to a questionable fourth-down spot late in the game, the Vols kept on punching to the final buzzer.