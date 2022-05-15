Commit Ethan Davis not shocked with success of 2023 class

It’s the waiting game for Tennessee commit Ethan Davis.

The four-star tight end, who made his pledge months ago in December, is anxiously awaiting the time for him to become a Tennessee Volunteer. With several more months and another prep season to go, the Collins Hill standout can only picture what it will be like once the time finally comes.

“It’s still going pretty well. I still feel the same way I felt back in December,” Davis told Volquest this week. “That’s where I want to go. Everything is going well between me and Tennessee.

“They are really just waiting for me to get up there. We still talk, but they can’t really show me anything until I get there. So, we are just counting down the days until December when I graduate early and get up there. I have big plans.”

The 6-foot-5, 220 pound dual-sport athlete was the second commit for Josh Heupel in this cycle – coming after Jack Luttrell who led the way back in August. Since then, there’s been seven others join into what has become a top-six recruiting class in the country.

But that’s not good enough for this group.

“I’ve been texting a couple of guys – like that big offensive lineman Francis [Mauigoa]. We’re trying to get him,” Davis said. “Ya know, Tennessee is the biggest up-and-coming team in college football. It’s not going to be long. We have great expectations for this class right now.

“We’ve got a lot of dudes in that class who are already committed. We are trying to use that to our advantage in bringing in more. This is a really good class and I feel like we can finish as the best in 2023 if we keep on this pace. I’m really excited about this group and for what we have to offer.”

Davis ranks as the third-highest rated prospect in Tennessee’s class as No. 116 in the nation. That’s three spots up from linebacker Caleb Herring and a wats back from Sylvester Smith, who checks in at No. 59. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava, of course, leads the way as the ninth-overall recruit in the cycle, per Rivals.