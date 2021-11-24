Commit Jack Luttrell 'can't wait' to get to Knoxville
Tennessee 2023 commit Jack Luttrell is all Vol.
The safety took part in his third game day visit in Knoxville on Saturday when the Vols handled South Alabama in quick fashion, but each time feels like the first for the future Volunteer.
“As soon as we pull off the interstate and see the signs, the hairs on my skin kind of stand up,” Luttrell told Volquest. “I can’t wait to be here. As soon as I see the coaches and players, I like it more and more each time.”
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound safety has been watching Tennessee’s defense all season.
“I love how their safeties are physical. They stay in coverage, but they also come downhill and hit people, too. I love that part the most because that’s a huge part of my game – being physical with people,” Luttrell explained. “They play fast and it’s been fun to watch.
“The offense is rolling and get on and off the field really fast. The defense has to play a lot of snaps. They do a great job and I’m ready to be a part of it.”
A three-star, the Dacula, Ga. native committed to Tennessee on August 1. He speaks with Tennessee defensive coordinator Tim Banks and secondary coach Willie Martinez at least 2-3 times a week. Knowing he’s committed, it’s been a blessing for the 2023 prospect.
“Before, I was so stressed and had a lot on my plate trying to get more offers, contacts and highlights out there. I felt like there’s been a major weight lifted off my shoulders since committing,” Luttrell said. “Now, I can just go out there and play and not worry about all that other stuff.
“Committing first and then playing this season is one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.”
What Josh Heupel has accomplished in year one of the program hasn’t gone unnoticed either for the first of his 2023 commits. Luttrell likes the direction of the program but knows that the bar is set higher at Tennessee.
“It’s been amazing seeing the program where it is in this first year, but that’s not why I committed here,” Luttrell continued. “The reason I’m coming to Tennessee is to win a national championship. The record they have now is not what we want. It’s positive, but my goal is to win a national championship at Tennessee.
“We will keep getting better.”
The Hebron Christian Academy standout did everything this past season. He picked off six passes at safety, threw four touchdowns at quarterback, caught two explosive-play touchdowns at wide receiver and even carried the ball on occasion.
Luttrell is also a game-changer in the return game, housing three kickoffs and one punt this past season. Fittingly, Velus Jones Jr. was able to dial it up against South Alabama for the 96-yard return score.
“I can definitely see myself getting one of those,” the commit said. “I pick up on some things from Velus. I remember when he was at USC and love how shifty he is. Whenever he finds a hole, he stops going side-to-side and really hits it. I like that.”
Luttrell also had a chance to catch up with safety Trevon Flowers following Saturday’s win.
“I talked to him in the locker room afterwards and he as really excited,” the Peach State native said. “He had that big-time sack. He encouraged me to keep working and to never settle. He told me to come and be a part of something great here at Tennessee.”
Though he’s a committed athlete, there’s still a long way to go. Coaches know that and are still being persistent. But for now, it’s not even a second-thought for Luttrell.
“I’m fully committed to Tennessee and don’t need any more options. I plan to come up as much as possible with an official and the Junior Day,” Luttrell concluded. “I’m going to continue building these relationships and try to get some more recruits on board.”