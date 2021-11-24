Commit Jack Luttrell 'can't wait' to get to Knoxville

Tennessee 2023 commit Jack Luttrell is all Vol.

The safety took part in his third game day visit in Knoxville on Saturday when the Vols handled South Alabama in quick fashion, but each time feels like the first for the future Volunteer.

“As soon as we pull off the interstate and see the signs, the hairs on my skin kind of stand up,” Luttrell told Volquest. “I can’t wait to be here. As soon as I see the coaches and players, I like it more and more each time.”

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound safety has been watching Tennessee’s defense all season.

“I love how their safeties are physical. They stay in coverage, but they also come downhill and hit people, too. I love that part the most because that’s a huge part of my game – being physical with people,” Luttrell explained. “They play fast and it’s been fun to watch.

“The offense is rolling and get on and off the field really fast. The defense has to play a lot of snaps. They do a great job and I’m ready to be a part of it.”

A three-star, the Dacula, Ga. native committed to Tennessee on August 1. He speaks with Tennessee defensive coordinator Tim Banks and secondary coach Willie Martinez at least 2-3 times a week. Knowing he’s committed, it’s been a blessing for the 2023 prospect.

“Before, I was so stressed and had a lot on my plate trying to get more offers, contacts and highlights out there. I felt like there’s been a major weight lifted off my shoulders since committing,” Luttrell said. “Now, I can just go out there and play and not worry about all that other stuff.

“Committing first and then playing this season is one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.”