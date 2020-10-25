VolQuest - Commit KaTron Evans still with Vols

KaTron Evans makes it 2-for-2 on Tennessee 2021 defensive tackle commits who are still firm in their stance with Tennessee following the firing of defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh Sunday evening.

It isn’t a head coaching move or even that of a coordinator, but anytime you take a primary recruiter and/or future position coach out of the mix, it’s always a good idea to check the pulse.

“I still feel the same about the program,” the four-star told Volquest Tuesday night. “I’m still going to be a Volunteer.”

Surprisingly, Evans was first notified of the firing on Tuesday by a fan on social media.

“A fan asked me what I thought about the move and I didn’t know at the time,” Evans admitted. “It caught me off guard. I was surprised.”

As of Tuesday evening, the 6-foot-5, 315-pound athlete said he is scheduled to speak with Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt on the phone ‘soon.’

Like fellow commit Isaac Washington, Evans was in the midst of building a relationship with Brumbaugh off the field. The two spoke regularly throughout the week while Brumbaugh was on staff the past eight months.