VolQuest - Commit Miles Campbell feels at home with Vols

Three-star tight end Miles Campbell committed to Tennessee on May 18 – and it wasn’t a tough call for the Georgia native.

“When you know something is right, you don’t want to waste any more time,” Campbell remembered. “I got great vibes from all the coaches when we went over my role in the offense. It seemed like there was nothing bad with Tennessee. My family can come up and watch and I knew I’d be cared for during the next four years.”

Campbell made the call on his seventeenth birthday.

The relationship building process got off on solid footing when Brian Niedermeyer began courting the prospect while still overseeing the tight end position. It continued to grow when Joe Osovet took over and ultimately when Jim Chaney and head coach Jeremy Pruitt got involved.

“I think my versatility can be used as an asset when I’m at Tennessee. I’m an offensive threat catching the football, but I can block as well,” the commit said. “You can split me out wide, throw me a screen or I can set a block on the edge. I have no problem getting dirty and helping the offensive tackles on the line of scrimmage.”

Standing in at 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, Campbell is the 21st-ranked tight end in the 2021 class and the 28th-rated player in the state of Georgia. A standout at South Paulding High School, Campbell wants to make an immediate impact on the field when he arrives on campus.

“I’ve talked to both Hudson Wolfe and Trinity Bell – especially Hudson. We have talked a good bit,” Campbell said of his fellow 2021 UT commits. “I think we can be a good 1-2 punch. We complement each other very well and we are excited for the next four years to come.”