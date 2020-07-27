VolQuest - Commit Miles Campbell feels at home with Vols

Commit Miles Campbell feels at home with Vols
Three-star tight end Miles Campbell committed to Tennessee on May 18 – and it wasn’t a tough call for the Georgia native.
“When you know something is right, you don’t want to waste any more time,” Campbell remembered. “I got great vibes from all the coaches when we went over my role in the offense. It seemed like there was nothing bad with Tennessee. My family can come up and watch and I knew I’d be cared for during the next four years.”
Campbell made the call on his seventeenth birthday.
The relationship building process got off on solid footing when Brian Niedermeyer began courting the prospect while still overseeing the tight end position. It continued to grow when Joe Osovet took over and ultimately when Jim Chaney and head coach Jeremy Pruitt got involved.
“I think my versatility can be used as an asset when I’m at Tennessee. I’m an offensive threat catching the football, but I can block as well,” the commit said. “You can split me out wide, throw me a screen or I can set a block on the edge. I have no problem getting dirty and helping the offensive tackles on the line of scrimmage.”
Standing in at 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, Campbell is the 21st-ranked tight end in the 2021 class and the 28th-rated player in the state of Georgia. A standout at South Paulding High School, Campbell wants to make an immediate impact on the field when he arrives on campus.
“I’ve talked to both Hudson Wolfe and Trinity Bell – especially Hudson. We have talked a good bit,” Campbell said of his fellow 2021 UT commits. “I think we can be a good 1-2 punch. We complement each other very well and we are excited for the next four years to come.”
The three commits are currently a part of a class that ranks second in the nation and tops in the Southeastern Conference for the 2021 cycle. Tennessee has garnered a lot of national praise over the spring and summer for its work on the recruiting trail and how it transformed its roster over the course of the past few off seasons.
“It’s very exciting knowing that you can be a part of the class that will bring Tennessee back to how it used to be in the 90s,” Campbell said of the recruiting class. “Instead of adding to other team’s success or dynasties, we get to come in here and build one at Tennessee.”
The future Vol spent the quarantine period working on the field to better his separation in 1-on-1 drills. The tight end spent multiple days in the gym as well – working on his strength and conditioning.
Last fall, Campbell notched just over 600 yards receiving and plans for an even bigger season this fall.
“I’m very excited for my senior year and I really want to go out with a bang. Hopefully we can win state – we need to do better than last year if we want to go farther,” Campbell said. “I’m hoping to have at least 10 touchdowns this season and would love to have at least four, 100-yard receiving games.
“As a tight end, I want to continue to show how versatile I am.”
Campbell has yet to take an official visit but will be up to Knoxville as soon as the NCAA relinquishes the current dead period. The rising senior plans to sign in December and be an early enrollee next January.
“When I start to go on visits, I’m going to focus on Tennessee,” Campbell concluded. “I need to check it out before I live there for the next few years.”