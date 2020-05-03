THE COMMITMENT: Four-star running back Cody Brown has committed to Tennessee as the Vols continue to roll on the recruiting trail. The No. 69 player in the 2021 class, Brown joins a rapidly growing Tennessee commitment list. Below, Rivals.com takes a look at what Jeremy Pruitt and company are getting and what Brown's choice means for the program.

"I stayed up for nights upon nights thinking about this decision," said Brown. "If you think about it, I’ve been thinking about this decision since I first started playing football. The goal was always college. I just didn’t know where.

"It seemed like every day I would wake up and they were recruiting me harder. Tennessee has been recruiting me since sophomore year but since my Junior Day visit, they have been recruiting me nonstop every day. They made it known that they wanted be really bad.

"Now that I won’t be able to take any officials over the summer, there’s no point in waiting on committing.

"That last visit to Tennessee really changed things for me. On that visit, I got to meet with running backs coach Jay Graham and we just clicked. He is a great running back that played there, we had a great connection and that really made an impact on me.

"I have been to Tennessee three times, and each time, it got better. I like the coaching staff a lot and they are really working hard to get Tennessee back to where it's been before.

"I had that home-like vibe the last time I was there and I see a chance to play early at Tennessee as well. Those things with the connection with coach Graham really put Tennessee high on my list.

"It finally came to me that I wanted to go to Tennessee after a film session with coach Graham. It was like our minds were connected watching that film. Everything he said I bounced right with it. I could truly tell he wanted to make me great.

"I already thought very highly of Tennessee. Every time I visited I had a great time and loved the campus. I've always told myself that whenever I had that feeling inside my chest that I knew I wanted to go somewhere, I would commit.

"After that phone call I knew Rocky Top was for me.

"It’s a huge deal not just for me but for my family too. It’s like a life long pursuit and workout that’s finally paying off. I can finally tell my mom “I did it”."