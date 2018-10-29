Volquest.com

Simmons had 5 tackles and a pass break up as Pearl-Cohn beat White Creek 63-0



Henry had 6 tackles in Dodge City's 40-33 loss to Highland Community College



Keyton remains sidelined with a leg injury and did not play in Marietta's loss to fellow Vol commit Jaylen McCollough and Hillgrove.

Lowe and Cartersville didn't play Friday night. They play Troupe County this Friday.



Beasley found the endzone again as Heard County beat Lamar County 40-14.



IMG didn't play this week. They play at Hoover High School on Friday



In a shootout with Christian Brothers, Lampley held the Big Red attack put up 56 points — including 49 in the first half.

The JUCO defensive lineman had his best game of the season for Lackawanna, recording 4 tackles and 3.5 TFLs in a 51-20 win over NJ Warriors.

Burrell wasn't asked to do much in North Gwinnett's 42-0 win over Peachtree Ridge, as the Bulldogs jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the first 10 minutes.

McCollough had six tackles, two pass breakups and a pick six in a 48-24 over Marietta.



Maurer was 39 of 59 for 477 yards and six touchdowns in breaking the county passing record for yardage.



McBride and Whitehaven dropped the game to Germantown 37-19.



Fields had six total tackles with one tackle for loss in a 28-12 win.



East Mississippi didn't have stats on their website from a 26-7 win.



Harris had a huge night on offense for No. 1 ranked Havelock. He was perfect through the air, completing 7-of-7 passes for 257 yards and four touchdowns.

Sean Brown has been making up for lost time since his return from a foot injury. He recorded 11 tackles and was credited with five quarterback hurries in Coosa’s 30-14 win over Model. Brown also had one catch for 28 yards.

Clemons had five tackles and two tackles for loss in Starkville’s 38-17 over Warren Central to finish the regular season at 9-1.

Morris and Grayson rolled to a 49-3 win over Rockdale County on Friday night.