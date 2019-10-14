Commitment Roundup: Hodge returns from injury, Bailey throws six TDs
In a 49-21 win over North Paulding, Bailey had his best performance of the year Friday night, throwing for 410 yards (19 of 23 passing) and six touchdowns, including a 92 yard score.
Bailey accounted for all seven touchdowns on the evening, adding a short rushing score, too.
Hodge had eight carries for 43 yards and a touchdown in Maryville’s 42-7 win over Bradley Central High School
Ojulari contributed to Marietta's blowout win with a couple TFLs and a sack.
East St. Louis enjoyed a blowout over O'Fallon. The Flyers jumped on the Panthers 27-3 in the first half and went on to roll 51-3. Spraggins was part of a East St. Louis OL that gave quarterback Tyler Macon all sorts of time in the pocket, as the junior threw for 440 yards and four scores.
St. Frances Academy enjoyed an idle date as it prepares for IMG Academy this Friday.
Robinson and Carver fell to Lanier High School 14-13
McDaniel and St. John’s College beat up on Bishop McNamara High School 45-7
Green helped Hutchinson to a 49-7 win over Coffeyville C.C.
Calloway helped Morrow to a 19-14 win over Tucker but did not return texts to report his stats.
Mays sat out due to injury.
Lawrence and Ensworth won 30-0.
Hyatt caught two touchdowns and threw for another. He totaled 142 total yards. His younger brother also had 46 yards in his first varsity game.
Williamson didn’t return texts.