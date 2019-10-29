

Hodge had 18 carries for 75 yards and 2 touchdowns in Maryville’s 30-0 win over McMinn Central High School. Maryville has won 19 straight regional titles.

Marietta blew out North Cob 63-35, scoring 49 points in the first half. Bailey finished the game 11 of 13 for 283 yards and five touchdowns — four coming in the first half.



McDaniel and St. John’s College had a bye and McDaniel was in Knoxville on Saturday.



Robinson and Carver suffered their fifth straight loss as they fell to Park Crossing 30-12, but Robinson made his return to Tennessee to watch the win over South Carolina.

East St. Louis remained undefeated and moved to 6-0 with a 66-0 shutout win over NCHS.

St. Frances Academy was idle after beating IMG Academy 35-7 two weeks ago.

Mays is out due to injury.



Williamson is out due to injury.



Hyatt and Dutch Fork had a bye.



Lawrence tallied several tackles and had a 99 yard punt return for a touchdown in a loss to Brentwood Academy.



McDonald has seven tackles with one sack and two tackles for loss.

Morrow defeated Mt. Zion 21-7.