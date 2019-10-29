Commitment Roundup: How future Vols fared
Hodge had 18 carries for 75 yards and 2 touchdowns in Maryville’s 30-0 win over McMinn Central High School. Maryville has won 19 straight regional titles.
Marietta blew out North Cob 63-35, scoring 49 points in the first half. Bailey finished the game 11 of 13 for 283 yards and five touchdowns — four coming in the first half.
McDaniel and St. John’s College had a bye and McDaniel was in Knoxville on Saturday.
Robinson and Carver suffered their fifth straight loss as they fell to Park Crossing 30-12, but Robinson made his return to Tennessee to watch the win over South Carolina.
East St. Louis remained undefeated and moved to 6-0 with a 66-0 shutout win over NCHS.
St. Frances Academy was idle after beating IMG Academy 35-7 two weeks ago.
Mays is out due to injury.
Williamson is out due to injury.
Hyatt and Dutch Fork had a bye.
Lawrence tallied several tackles and had a 99 yard punt return for a touchdown in a loss to Brentwood Academy.
McDonald has seven tackles with one sack and two tackles for loss.
Morrow defeated Mt. Zion 21-7.
Green and Hutchinson were off this week as he was in Knoxville on his official visit.