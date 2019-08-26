Here's a recap of the performances of Tennessee's 2020 commits this week.

In the first game of the season, Tennessee's quarterback commit tossed five touchdowns in a win over Rome. Bailey completed 19 of 30 passes for 366 yards and the five scores.

Tennessee's pass rusher commit recorded 6.5 tackles including a couple for loss in a big win over Rome.

East St. Louis will open up the season at Batavia (IL) this Friday.

In a game aired on ESPN2, Bailey recorded three sacks in a 49-13 blowout win over Miami Central.

Jenkins had a punt return for a touchdown, took another punt back for 40 yards and had three pass breakups on defense in Ocoee’s 37/6 win over Oak Ridge.

Morrow fell 51-13 to Eagles Landing Christian.



Hutchinson opens its season next weekend

Robinson and Carver High School loss 37-36 to Parker High School out of Birmingham.

McDaniel didn’t have any passes thrown his way in St. John’s College’s 48-0 win over Southridge.

Hodge had a 29 yard touchdown run as he led the Maryville ground attack in a 42-0 win over William Blount.

Hyatt totaled 81 total yards with three touchdowns in a game that was called due to weather resulting in a tie.

Williamson did not have stats available on Sunday night after a 24-7 win over Henry County.

Mays has one tackle for loss and two tackles overall in a blowout win. He only played three possessions.