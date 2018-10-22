Commitment Roundup: Beasley leads way with big game
Beasley and Heard County beat Callaway High School 13-10. Beasley had over 100 yards rushing and a touchdown
Cartersville beat Chapel Hill 51-0
Henry and Dodge City lost to Hutchinson Community College 45-7
Simmons and Pearl-Cohn had a bye
IMG beat Middletown High School from Delaware 52-7
McCollough missed his second consecutive game due to injury.
Tyus Fields had one tackle in a 42-27 win for Hough.
The Big Red picked up a huge win Friday, beating arch-rival Brentwood Academy 25-24 in overtime. Lampley was a road-grader, leading a rushing attack that gained 158 yards and two touchdowns. The future Vol also helped pave the way on MBA's game-winning 2-point conversion.
McBride and Whitehaven beat White Station 41-24.
Peyton remains sidelined with a leg injury, sitting out Marietta's 48-24 win over North Cobb.
Middleton played but didn't record a tackle in a 47-0 win.
Williams had two tackles in Lackawanna 62-6 romp over Hocking College.
Maurer and West Port beat Lake Minneola 40-34. Maurer was 29 of 39 for 350 yards and 5 touchdowns.
Burrell's stats were unavailable in North Gwinnett's 41-0 win over Duluth.
Harris completed 9-of-15 passes for 145 yards and two TDs in a 56-14 win over Northside. He also had seven carries for 94 yards including a 30-yard TD run.
Clemson got most of the night off in a 71-0 win over Murrah but recorded one quarterback pressure before taking the night off.
Morris helped his Grayson Co. squad put up some offensive fireworks on Friday night en route to a 57-14 win over Newton.
Harris and Bainbridge lost 38-0 to Warner-Robbins.
Brown got to return to action on Friday night after missing virtually all season with a foot injury. Playing only defense in his first game back he recorded six tackles.