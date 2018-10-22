Beasley and Heard County beat Callaway High School 13-10. Beasley had over 100 yards rushing and a touchdown



Cartersville beat Chapel Hill 51-0



Henry and Dodge City lost to Hutchinson Community College 45-7



Simmons and Pearl-Cohn had a bye

IMG beat Middletown High School from Delaware 52-7



McCollough missed his second consecutive game due to injury.



Tyus Fields had one tackle in a 42-27 win for Hough.



The Big Red picked up a huge win Friday, beating arch-rival Brentwood Academy 25-24 in overtime. Lampley was a road-grader, leading a rushing attack that gained 158 yards and two touchdowns. The future Vol also helped pave the way on MBA's game-winning 2-point conversion.

McBride and Whitehaven beat White Station 41-24.



Peyton remains sidelined with a leg injury, sitting out Marietta's 48-24 win over North Cobb.

Middleton played but didn't record a tackle in a 47-0 win.



Williams had two tackles in Lackawanna 62-6 romp over Hocking College.

Maurer and West Port beat Lake Minneola 40-34. Maurer was 29 of 39 for 350 yards and 5 touchdowns.



Burrell's stats were unavailable in North Gwinnett's 41-0 win over Duluth.

Harris completed 9-of-15 passes for 145 yards and two TDs in a 56-14 win over Northside. He also had seven carries for 94 yards including a 30-yard TD run.

Clemson got most of the night off in a 71-0 win over Murrah but recorded one quarterback pressure before taking the night off.

Morris helped his Grayson Co. squad put up some offensive fireworks on Friday night en route to a 57-14 win over Newton.

Harris and Bainbridge lost 38-0 to Warner-Robbins.



