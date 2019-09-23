McDaniel and St. John’s College fell 35-20 to IMG Academy. The schedule doesn’t get any easier for McDaniel and his teammates. Next week they take on the number one ranked prep team in the country in Mater Dei High School.

Robinson and Carver had a bye

Hodge and Maryville had a bye

The Blue Devils were idle this week and will host Edgewater (Fla.) at home next Friday. Through four games, Bailey has nine touchdowns to five interceptions, completing 59 percent of his passes for 277 yards per game.

The Blue Devils were idle this week and will host Edgewater (Fla.) at home next Friday. On the season, the outside linebacker has 34 tackles, 12 TFLs and 4.5 sacks.

The nation's No. 2 team, per Max Preps, shutout Miami Norland 49-0. Bailey's stats were unavailable.

The Flyers moved to 4-0 with an easy 53-0 win over rival Belleville West.

Mays had two tackles with one coming for a loss as Catholic lost to McCallie.

Hyatt caught two touchdowns and had 135 yards receiving in a Dutch Fork win.

Callaway had an interception as Morrow lost 34-7 to Stephenson.

Hutchinson was off this weekend.

Williamson and Haywood bested Dyersburg 28-21.