Hodge didn’t play in Maryville’s 35-24 win over Farragut High School

McDaniel and St. John’s College lost to top ranked Mater Dei 53-24.



Behind another dominant defensive effort, St. Frances blanked St. Joseph Regional 28-0 on Friday. Bailey has registered multiple sacks this season, as St. Frances has blanked opponents in three of its last four games.

Robinson and Carver fell to Lee High School 49-14

Green had one tackle in Hutchinson's 35-28 win over Butler.

Calloway and Morrow lost 20-10 to Lovejoy.

In a strange schedule setup, Marietta had an idle date for a second straight weekend. The Blue Devils will take on Edgewater this Friday. On the year, Bailey has thrown for 1,111 yards (59% completion) with nine touchdowns and five picks. He's had 97 yards rushing and a score.

In a strange schedule setup, Marietta had an idle date for a second straight weekend. The Blue Devils will take on Edgewater this Friday. On the year, Ojulari has 34 tackles, 8.5 TFLs and 4.5 sacks.

Mays had one tackle for loss in limited defensive snaps in a blowout win over Science Hill.

Hyatt found the end zone again as he continues to add to his touchdown totals in a win for Dutch Fork. He tallied 60 yards through the air with two scores.

Williamson and Haywood won a thriller over South Gibson 50-49.