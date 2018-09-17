VolQuest.com

MBA stormed past Father Ryan 45-7, as Jackson Lampley and the OL rolled up more than 275 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Lackawanna played a Sunday affair against Delaware, winning 55-0 as Williams recorded a pair of TFLs.

In a nationally televised game on ESPN, North Gwinnett lost a nail-biter to Walton 27-24. Burrell had a PBU against Georgia wideout commit Dominick Blaylock.

Marietta had a bye this week.

Fields had five tackles in a 38-6 win.

Maurer threw one touchdown and was kept in check in a 10-7 loss.

McCollough collected six tackles in a 35-3 win.

Middleton and East Mississippi defeated Itawamba 56-26.



McBride and Whitehaven went on the road and took a tough loss to North Little Rock 46-35.



Morris and Grayson won a tight one 21-15 over Westlake on Friday night but struggled to get anything going on the ground for the second straight week.

Brown and Coosa got their first win of the season 34-32 over Chatooga but Brown missed the game with injury.

Clemons and Starkville had an open date on Friday.

Harris and Havelock did not play last week due to Hurricane Florence.

Harrison and Bainbridge were off last week.

Williams played more offense than defense but recorded 4 tackles in Pearl-Cohn's 42-14 win over Cookeville



Beasley and Franklin High beat Central High School (Carrollton, Ga.) 45-0



Cartersville beat Cherokee 28-10, Lowe had 1 catch for 14 yards in the win.



IMG has an open date. Next week they travel to Mater Dei High School in California

