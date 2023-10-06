The Tennessee offense headlined college football with its passing game a year ago.

Behind record-shattering quarterback Hendon Hooker and a wide receiver tandem that included Biletnikoff Award winner Jalen Hyatt and 2021 All-SEC player Cedric Tillman, the Vols averaged 326.1 passing yards per game during their Orange Bowl campaign.

With much of that production gone, Tennessee has leaned more on it run game this season behind a deep and experienced running backs room that includes Jaylen Wright, Jabari Small and Dylan Sampson.

Wright leads group with 435 yards on 61 carries and a touchdown. He averages more than 7.0 yards per carry and has already rushed for more 100 yards in three games, including a 123-yard performance in the Vols' 41-20 win over South Carolina last week.

Small—the most experienced of the three backs—has 317 yards on 53 carries along with two touchdowns and an average of 6.0 yards. His highest total so far this season was 95 yards vs. Austin Peay.

Sampson has been explosive in games where he has had more than 10 carries. He went for a career-high 139 yards and two scores on 11 attempts against UTSA. He leads all backs with six touchdowns.

Comparatively, Tennessee has has more run production at this point in the season than it had in the previous two under head coach Josh Heupel. The Vols currently lead the SEC in rushing with 1,156 yards.

Here is a closer look at how this team compares to the 2021 and 2022 teams in the run game.