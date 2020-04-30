While many of the predictions for junior college running back Tiyon Evans had South Carolina as the favorite, he always knew that wasn't the case. The Palmetto State native may have grown up in South Carolina, but Rocky Top is where he'll continue to grow as a football player.

"I basically have had my mind made up," Evans said. "I wanted to go to Tennessee for a while. My brother convinced me to do it today. I text coach (Jay) Graham and told him to check twitter. Surprise! My brother and I just been having a lot of those conversations and it was the time."

Tennessee's new running backs coach Jay Graham led the way in the recruitment of Evans. Those two have been bonding for a while and the tough to tackle Evans loved the man he grew to know.

"Coach Graham is just about our relationship," Evans said. "He isn't like other schools sending me pictures. We have deep conversations. He has taught me some stuff and that's how I know he will help me be a help."

Assisting Graham was tight ends coach and former JUCO head coach Joe Osovet. Those two tag-teamed Evans in recent days.

"When he told me he was in JUCO, I knew he was keeping it real with me," Evans said. "I need someone to that. It just made me know he's a real dude."

Throw in head coach Jeremy Pruitt and the way he was recruited to Tennessee just made him feel comfortable.

"Coach Pruitt is a real dude," Evans said. "It gave me a better understanding when I had questions. It was just so real and I appreciated that."

So what does Evans bring to the table? He's a blue-collar hard working player who doesn't rest when he's tired.

"I bring a lot to the table," Evans said. "Whatever the team needs me to do I'm going to get it done. I'm a hard working person. That's my worst fear is being average. I just want to show I'm versatile. I'm not scared to compete. I love competition. That's what brings the dog out in me."

And as for his brother and the rest of his family, this decision was for them and they were totally behind the move.

"My family is super excited," Evans said. "My mom wanted me out of there and that's why I went away from South Carolina for JUCO. I had never travelled before that. We had some tough times and I want to do big things for her. That's my main goal."