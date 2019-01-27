After seeing both offensive line coach Will Friend and offensive coordinator Jim Chaney stop by Knoxville Catholic in recent weeks, offensive lineman Cooper Mays decided to return the favor. He dropped in on Friend and Chaney Saturday as Tennessee hosted it's second junior day of January.

"The visit was very very good," Mays said. "I had the chance to sit down and talk with Coach Pruitt, coach Friend and coach Chaney. It was just a fun visit. I got the chance to sit down and talk with each of them separately."

Mays got talk with Jeremy Pruitt privately for about 30 minutes. He followed that up with an hour conversation with Chaney and then multiple hours with Friend. He also got to speak with athletic director Phillip Fulmer, who coached his father Kevin in the early 90s. The message was simple and that's Cooper is a priority.

"Coach Friend feels like I can be a great help to them," Mays said. "They can see me being a captain and they want me really bad. Coach Friend thinks I can be the top center in the nation. Coach Chaney wants me there and that I'm a big priority."



