It's been a common theme over the last couple of months.

Vol legacy Cooper Mays makes the short drive from his Kingston home to Tennessee's campus to checkout the Vols. On Saturday, there he was again back on Rocky Top and this time it was to see progress on the field as Tennessee held its first full scrimmage of spring practice.

"It was a big thing for me because I'm all comfortable with the staff and where they are," Mays said. "It showed me more about how they have improved and they have always talked about it and how improvements were coming, but it was good to see it today."

Mays said he saw marked improvement in a lot of areas. But where did Mays see the improvements with his position group along the offensive line?

"I think the biggest improvement I saw was the added depth," Mays said. "They were light on depth so it was a big change to see a lot more bodies. They showed a lot more physicality as well."

Mays spent a good amount of time watching true freshman Wanya Morris as the early enrollee tries to find his footing in just his ninth college practice.

"I think it's easy for a lot of young offensive linemen to have trouble adjusting to the speed and getting a little bit head heavy," Mays said. "I think Wanya did a really good job of slowing the game down for himself and using good hands and good leverage."

As a fan, you spend most of the time watching the ball on plays, but for a prospect it's more about the position you play so when watching the scrimmage Mays was watching all of the offensive lineman and how they worked their craft.

"It's a lot different than the general fan," Mays said. "I'm used to it because I'm always watching film of myself and where I can improve. I'm always looking at one general position so it's a different perspective."