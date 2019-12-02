Cooper Mays talks in-home visit, Vols season with VQ
Tennessee’s first in-state 2020 commit spent a lot of time with UT coaches over the weekend.Cooper Mays was in attendance for UT’s 28-10 season-finale victory over Vanderbilt Saturday and had dinne...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news