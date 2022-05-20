Cornerback Rickey Gibson locks in official visit for June
A name that has shot up the recruiting board for several Power 5 programs this spring is cornerback Rickey Gibson of Trussville, Ala.
Tennessee is no different, having offered the three-star back in February and keeping close tabs on the athlete ever since with almost daily conversations.
“It’s going well and they are keeping in touch,” Gibson told Volquest of the Volunteer staff. “They think I have good length and speed and can be effective in their secondary.”
The 2023 prospect boasts 27 offers at current standing with many jumping in the race over the past few months.
Aside from the Volunteers, Southeastern Conference programs such as Kentucky, Missouri and Arkansas have offered since January. Other Power 5 programs who have offered recently include NC State, Indiana, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Washington State, Boston College and Florida State.
“I’m a really good press-defender,” the 6-foot-1, 170-pound athlete said when asked for a self-scout. “I can pretty much cover anyone on the field. I’m a good tackler and I’ve got good feet and ball skills.”
Gibson was on Tennessee’s campus at the beginning of March for a Junior Day. It was the first time he’d seen Tennessee in person and was impressed following the visit – especially with the coaching staff.
“I liked it. They have a great facility,” the prospect said. “The coaches – I loved them. They have a great bond even though they’ve only been together a little over a year. They also sound like they know the game very well.”
Gibson, who describes head coach Josh Heupel as a ‘fun and active’ coach will be back in town on June 16 for an official visit with the Volunteers. He’s also scheduled to be in Fayetteville for an Arkansas official visit the week that follows and is in the midst of setting up another one with Ole Miss for this summer.
The plan is to take 3-4 official visits this summer and to save 1-2 for the fall. The cornerback plans to make a decision sometime later in the summer or right before his senior campaign begins. The thought process behind it is to be able to come back to whichever campus and help recruit for the class he’s committed to.
“I’ll be looking at the coaching staffs first and to see how I interact with them,” Gibson said of his impending official visits. “I want to see how they run practices and interact with the players.
“Tennessee is doing a great job of keeping in touch with me. The staff reaches out just about every other day.”
There’s not a top-list out there right now for the Hewitt Trussville standout as he has not yet begun the trimming down process. Aside from a stop in Knoxville, Gibson has also checked in with Arkansas Georgia Tech and Memphis this spring.
The three-star reeled in three interceptions as a junior in 2021, as part of an All-State season. He plans to return kicks and to play some wide receiver this fall as well.
Gibson is tabbed as the 40th-ranked prospect in the state of Alabama and owns a Rivals Rating of 5.5.