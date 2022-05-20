Cornerback Rickey Gibson locks in official visit for June

A name that has shot up the recruiting board for several Power 5 programs this spring is cornerback Rickey Gibson of Trussville, Ala.

Tennessee is no different, having offered the three-star back in February and keeping close tabs on the athlete ever since with almost daily conversations.

“It’s going well and they are keeping in touch,” Gibson told Volquest of the Volunteer staff. “They think I have good length and speed and can be effective in their secondary.”

The 2023 prospect boasts 27 offers at current standing with many jumping in the race over the past few months.

Aside from the Volunteers, Southeastern Conference programs such as Kentucky, Missouri and Arkansas have offered since January. Other Power 5 programs who have offered recently include NC State, Indiana, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Washington State, Boston College and Florida State.

“I’m a really good press-defender,” the 6-foot-1, 170-pound athlete said when asked for a self-scout. “I can pretty much cover anyone on the field. I’m a good tackler and I’ve got good feet and ball skills.”

Gibson was on Tennessee’s campus at the beginning of March for a Junior Day. It was the first time he’d seen Tennessee in person and was impressed following the visit – especially with the coaching staff.