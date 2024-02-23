A federal judge ruled in favor of the state of Tennessee’s preliminary injunction against the NCAA Friday, striking a blow to the organization and its enforcement of rules concerning name, image and likeness.

More than a week after legal representatives of the states of Tennessee and Virginia and the NCAA set forth arguments in a U.S. District Court in Greeneville for and against a preliminary injunction that would suspend the NCAA's enforcement of NIL rules, Eastern Tennessee District Judge Clifton Corker sided with the states in their antitrust lawsuit.

The ruling puts an immediate restriction on the NCAA being able to enforce NIL rules.

"For the reasons provided herein, Plaintiffs' Motion for Preliminary Injunction [Doc. 2] is GRANTED," the decision, obtained by VolReport, said. "It is hereby ORDERED that, effective immediately, Defendant NCAA; its servants, agents, and employees; and all persons in active concert or participation with the NCAA, are restrained and enjoined from enforcing the NCAA Interim NIL Policy, the NCAA Bylaws, or any other authority to the extent such authority prohibits student-athletes from negotiating compensation for NIL with any third-party entity, including but not limited to boosters or a collective of boosters, until a full and final decision on the merits in the instant action.

"It is further ORDERED that, effective immediately, the NCAA is restrained and enjoined from enforcing the Rule of Restitution (NCAA Bylaw 12.11.4.2) as applied to the foregoing NIL activities until a full and final decision on the merits in the instant action."

With the decision, recruits and transfer players can now negotiate NIL contracts before signing and enrolling with a school, which was previously barred by the NCAA.

The state argued earlier this month that the previous rules caused "irreparable harm" to student athletes.

"This case is really about the student athletes," Tennessee attorney general Jonathan Skrmetti said following the hearing on Feb. 13. "That's whose rights we're fighting for here and their irreparable harm is not being able to make an informed decision and not being able to get the benefit of negotiation and when everybody is getting rich off college sports and the people who are responsible for creating college sports are the only ones who aren't allowed to prosper, that's a problem and it's not legal."

In a statement from the attorney general's office, Skrmetti praised the decision while reaffirming the state's determination to fight the NCAA in court.

"“The court’s grant of a preliminary injunction against the NCAA’s illegal NIL-recruitment ban ensures the rights of student-athletes will be protected for the duration of this case, but the bigger fight continues,” Skrmetti said in a statement. “We will litigate this case to the fullest extent necessary to ensure the NCAA’s monopoly cannot continue to harm Tennessee student-athletes. The NCAA is not above the law, and the law is on our side.”