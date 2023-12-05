Mr. Tennessee Football is given to the best player from each classification throughout the Volunteer State.

A long-time coveted in-state ATH has ended his high school career by capturing the state's most prestigious individual award.

The 6-foot, 180-pound phenom has been among the state's best for a few years now.

Carter began his career at CCS where he took the region and state by storm. The abilities on both sides of the ball were truly unmatched.

Offensively, he is one of the most explosive players with the ball in his hands where agility, speed and strength all played huge roles in his success.

Defensively, Carter was very versatile, as the defensive back could come up and fit the run and also stay back and be a ball hawk in passing situations. This made the opposition truly pick their poison.

Then, you factor in the nationally known camps that Carter not only took part in, but showed out in. Hitting the 7v7 scene also put the Chattanooga native's talents on full display. Carter put the area on his back and quickly became a household name in the area.

Colleges began extending offers left and right on the way to becoming a consensus four-star talent.

At the end of his junior season, Carter transferred to Brainerd for a short stay before ultimately landing at Bradley Central High School located in Cleveland, Tenn.

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Recruits React: Vols targets detail night spent in rowdy Neyland Stadium

On June 23, 2023, Carter along with his family were in New York City as the commitment to Tennessee over Michigan and Colorado was announced.

During Carter's senior campaign at Bradley, the soon to be Vol made a huge impact. The Bears were a solid team the year prior, but the addition of Cater was undeniably a difference maker. He led the school to an undefeated season that produced a region championship on the way to the semifinals in the TSSAA 6A playoffs before falling to Oakland.

The senior stat line for the elite four-star was very impressive. According to Stephen Hargis of the Chattanooga Times Free Press, Carter accumulated 1,145 all-purpose yards. The 911 receiving yards off of 55 catches brought his average per catch to roughly 17 yards if rounded up which resulted in 12 touchdowns.

Defensively, Carter had 71 tackles on the year with at least two interceptions to his name.