Cristian Conyer enjoys trip back to Tennessee

Bowling Green, Kentucky athlete Cristian Conyer has been focused on Tennessee and Kentucky for quite sometime. He will visit both officially this month, but last weekend he was in Knoxville for another unofficial visit to Rocky Top.

"I was hanging out with some of the players that I could be staying with or winning games with," Conyer said. "It was a good time. Getting to be around them and build a relationship with them was big to me."

Being able to spend time with his 7v7 teammate Caleb Herring is one thing, but to spend time with Nico Iamaleava, John Slaughter and others is a new experience. Even with that said, he said it feels natural.

"It took me, Nico and all them like 5 min to feel like we been knowing each other forever," Conyer said. "We been trying to build relationships and get a vibe with one another and get on the same page."

He spent a good amount of time with Slaughter and Jack Luttrell. He hung out a lot with Willie Martinez and the entire group of defensive backs that were in town.

"Our DB group today was two corners and two safeties and we were talking about that's how it would be if we all come to Tennessee," Conyer said. "Coach Martinez and I have a good relationship. He's really down to earth and he's developed a lot of players in the league."



