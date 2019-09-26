Freshman OLB Quavaris Crouch represents some hope for the future
Optimism that Year 2 of the Jeremy Pruitt Era might see Tennessee football make some major strides has taken a big hit over the last month. The Vols have stumbled to a 1-3 start to 2019 that includ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news