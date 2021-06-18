D'Andre Martin talks offer from the Vols

Colonial Heights, Virginia defensive lineman D’Andre Martin has had a busy month on the camp circuit and the 6-5, 287 pound lineman is seeing his recruitment take off.

Martin has had offers from Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Florida State. Thursday, Martin received his first SEC offer as Tennessee extended the scholarship following his camp performance.

“I was really excited number one and two I’m just extremely blessed. It was amazing,” Martin said of getting the offer. “They really love my size and athleticism. They really think I have the potential to play at the next level.

Martin’s story is interesting. Two years ago the Life Christian Academy product was playing receiver. He grew into a defensive end and Tennessee likes him as an end as well as inside at tackle.

“It’s more physical, but it’s a great experience. Overall my caliber of physicality and athletic ability allows me to play that position,” Martin said of playing inside. “I have only played defensive end for about a year. Two years ago I was playing receiver. Over time and through quarantine I gained and maintained the weight.

“They really like me at both but they told me at the next level I could really make some good money on the inside.”

Martin is headed to camp at South Carolina and Duke next before an end of the month official visit to Virginia Tech. However don’t look for an early decision.

“I will be committing in December. Right now I’m just taking my time and enjoying the process,” Martin said. “I’m just asking as many questions as possible. Make sure my dad knows what’s going on and we just keep rolling.”

Martin didn’t know much about the Vols before Thursday having only spoken with them this week. The camp work was Martin’s first time meeting Rodney Garner, but the offer and he interaction with Garner and the Vols has Martin planning a return trip.

“I will be back after the dead period for an official visit,” Martin said. “I don’t plan on doing anything till December. I’m taking an official visit to Virginia Tech this month then the rest in the fall.”

With more miles to travel, more questions to ask and more offer likely coming, the class of 2022 prospect is just trying to soak it all in.

“It’s been exciting. I didn’t expect any of this at all to be honest," Martin offered. "My dad just told me to enjoy the process which is what I am trying to do, but it’s exciting. My thing right now is just focusing on playing ball. Do what I love to do and everything else will fall into place. I’m thankful for it.”