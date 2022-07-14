Daevin Hobbs considering Tennessee while decision looms

As Tennessee continues to round out the defensive side of the football for the class of 2023, a name to keep an eye on is Concord, N.C. native Daevin Hobbs.

The 6-foot-6, 265-pound lineman is down to six finalists, which include Tennessee, Auburn, Alabama, Michigan, North Carolina and South Carolina. His plan is to announce sometime in August and there are several factors to consider before making a final call.

Tennessee, who has been recruiting Hobbs for maybe the longest, just recently offered following a camp day back in June.

“I ended up doing the camp that day. I was already up there with my sisters because they were doing something on campus. So, I went over there and ended up doing the camp,” the 2023 prospect said. “It was a fun and exciting day. It was exciting for them to finally offer me, because I have been up there several times and have been talking to them the longest.”

It was the fourth time the Tarheel State native has visited Tennessee over the past year and the relationship building process continues to grow with Rodney Garner and others on the defensive staff.

“It’s been going well. I talk to coach Chop [Levorn Harbin] a lot. I talk with Tennessee just about every other day,” the Robinson standout said. “They like the way I move for my size and the different techniques I can play. They like my ability to pass rush and stuff. They see me more at end but have said that I would be able to move around some.”

The head man has also been involved in Hobbs’ recruitment. The two had a chance to catch up following the offer earlier in the summer.