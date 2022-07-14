Daevin Hobbs considering Tennessee while decision looms
As Tennessee continues to round out the defensive side of the football for the class of 2023, a name to keep an eye on is Concord, N.C. native Daevin Hobbs.
The 6-foot-6, 265-pound lineman is down to six finalists, which include Tennessee, Auburn, Alabama, Michigan, North Carolina and South Carolina. His plan is to announce sometime in August and there are several factors to consider before making a final call.
Tennessee, who has been recruiting Hobbs for maybe the longest, just recently offered following a camp day back in June.
“I ended up doing the camp that day. I was already up there with my sisters because they were doing something on campus. So, I went over there and ended up doing the camp,” the 2023 prospect said. “It was a fun and exciting day. It was exciting for them to finally offer me, because I have been up there several times and have been talking to them the longest.”
It was the fourth time the Tarheel State native has visited Tennessee over the past year and the relationship building process continues to grow with Rodney Garner and others on the defensive staff.
“It’s been going well. I talk to coach Chop [Levorn Harbin] a lot. I talk with Tennessee just about every other day,” the Robinson standout said. “They like the way I move for my size and the different techniques I can play. They like my ability to pass rush and stuff. They see me more at end but have said that I would be able to move around some.”
The head man has also been involved in Hobbs’ recruitment. The two had a chance to catch up following the offer earlier in the summer.
“Coach Heupel likes me. He really wants me to come up there and be a Volunteer,” Hobbs said. “He thinks I could be an impactful player for them. He likes that I’m a good person off the field and have a good head on my shoulders.”
The prospect has taken two of his official visits already, checking in with North Carolina and Auburn already. Hobbs could be on the move later this month when the dead period lifts, but no plans have officially been locked in for Knoxville or anywhere else.
Hobbs has bulked up over the past year and really grown into his athletic frame. He can play several techniques across the defensive line, but could be an interior option with his weight nearing 270 pounds.
Showing out well at the Rivals Camp in Charlotte during the spring, Hobbs has generated a ton of buzz – picking up offers from Tennessee, Penn State, North Carolina, Missouri, South Carolina, Maryland, Duke, Auburn, Ole Miss, Alabama and Michigan.
“I’m going to be going through checking off my boxes during this process,” Hobbs said of coming to a decision over the next month. “I’m not sure what I’m going to major in just yet, so figuring out which schools fit best for whatever major. I’ll keep thinking about my fit with that position coach, how I like the campus – stuff like that. Some little stuff.”
The reason Hobbs was on campus prior to the camp back in June, his sisters were taking part in a Lady Vols basketball camp. Ella, a 2024 women’s basketball prospect, is getting a lot of Power 5 interest – including from Kellie Harper and her staff.
If the two were to be able to link up and attend the same school, that would be icing on the cake. For now, the older brother will continue working towards a decision with Tennessee certainly in the mix.
“I like the environment up there – the football environment,” Hobbs concluded. “I like the campus environment too and the feel of it. It’s not too far from home and the campus is just really good.”