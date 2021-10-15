Daevin Hobbs enjoys game day 'vibes' on Rocky Top

Daevin Hobbs is a 2023 defensive end out of Robinson High School in Concord, N.C. He’s got good size at 6-foot-6, 240 pounds and his recruitment is expected to accelerate this fall into winter.

Tennessee has jumped in on the ground floor – even having the versatile athlete on-hand for the Pittsburgh game earlier this season.

“I liked it. I really enjoyed the atmosphere and everything we did pregame, like watching the Vol Walk,” Hobbs told Volquest. “The game was fun and really competitive. Overall, I had a blast there watching the game.”

The prospect was grouped in with other recruits for a morning breakfast to kick off the day before heading out to the field to watch the team go through pregame warmups. Hobbs was able to see The Pride of the Southland Marching Band perform on the field and the Jet flyover that ensured following the national anthem.

After the game, the defensive end caught up with some coaches – Rodney Garner and Jerry Mack. They asked about Hobbs’ game from the night before, recruiting and more about life.

“I talk to Tennessee probably about once a week or so. I probably talk to them the most,” the recruit said. “They like my size and playing ability. They like the way I move and how I can play all over the field.

“I’m bigger than most of the guys I go up against right now, so I can muscle them out of the way. But at the same time, I’m faster too. When I play tight end, I outrun a lot of them and overpower defenders on the line of scrimmage. I’m a mixture of different skillsets and very versatile on the field.”