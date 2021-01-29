VolQuest - Dallan Hayden details first Heupel conversation

Vol Legacy Dallan Hayden held his first conversation with Tennessee’s new head football coach Josh Heupel late Wednesday night.

Well, maybe not his first, but the first in a few years. Heupel, while at Missouri, also recruited Dallan’s brother, Chase.

Nonetheless, it was a good start as the Volunteers continue their pitch for in-state talent.

“He’s a guy who cares about his family. He wants everyone to be a family,” Hayden told Volquest. “He asked about my family and how everything was going. He is just a really easy guy to talk to. The conversation had a great flow.”

The new Tennessee coach had two messages for Hayden and they were simple.

“He said Tennessee is going to start putting up some points and that he wants to keep guys in state,” the four-star said. “He wants me to be a part of this group of talent that stays home and comes to Tennessee. He wants to showcase an electric offense and wants me to be a part of it.

“He said he plans to build the program back up to where it was.”

All the talk about Heupel since coming to Knoxville has been on offense. And rightfully so as his squads finished in the top-six in total offense every season he was at the helm in Orlando. The 2020 unit actually finished second in the nation.