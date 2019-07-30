For the second consecutive month, Memphis athlete Dallan Hayden was back on Tennessee's campus. In June, the 2022 prospect took in UT's camp, working out for the Vol staff. This past weekend, Hayden relaxed as a part of the pool party hosted by Jeremy Pruitt & Co.

"The visits have been good," Hayden said. "Last month I got to work out and hang out with the staff. I was able to get a good feel for them. This weekend was much the same. I got a really better feel and stuff."

Specifically, he got a great feel for defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley. Those two hit it off at camp and Ansley has made sure to show Hayden how much he already wants him, even though he will just be a sophomore this fall.

"Coach Ansley seems like a real guy and is straight to the point," Hayden said. "He has put plenty of guys in the NFL like Minkah Fitzpatrick and Eddie Jackson. He just seems like he is family."

And the feeling of coming up to Knoxville as more than just a child who dreamed of playing in orange is something that Hayden doesn't take for granted. He's enjoying the process.

"Five years ago, I was just a kid who was a fan," Hayden said. "It's pretty cool being recruited by Tennessee now. I'm enjoying it."