Danny White details Lindsey Nelson Stadium renovations

Tennessee swept the Knoxville Regional over the weekend in front of three consecutive sellout crowds. Lindsey Nelson Stadium may be stale itself, but the crowd certainly was not. “That was loud,” Tony Vitello said following Tennessee’s comeback win over Georgia Tech on Sunday night. “That was like thunder in the ninth inning. We appreciate that. Obviously, they're reacting to what the kids are doing. That was fun. Hopefully they all celebrate safely and come back next weekend.” The home of the Vols won’t be stale for much longer. Though it’s long been one of the worst baseball facilities in the SEC, it’s on the verge of quite the makeover. Tennessee announced Friday morning its plans to expand Lindsey Nelson. “We were hoping we’d have some pretty pictures and concepts ready before we finished playing this year and things kind of fell together,” Vols athletic director Danny White told the media during Tennessee’s game against Alabama State on Friday. “Obviously there’s a lot of work to do in terms of the technical design once we land on a final concept, but we’re really excited to be able to take advantage of this momentum Tony (Vitello) and this team have built over the last couple of years.”

Photo Credit: Tennessee Athletics

On the morning of hosting its second straight regional, Tennessee released renderings featuring a new-look Lindsey Nelson with new suites, an enhanced left field porch, extended seating down the left field line that also feature four-top tables, loge box seating and additional club seating. “What Tony talks about is the hornets nest concept,” White said. “He loves the passion of our fans and how close they are to the field and the impact they have on the game. We don’t necessarily have a specific end game. We don’t have to be the biggest stadium in college baseball, but let’s be the best. Let’s be the most unique. Let’s have the best home field advantage. With our fans, we can do that if we do this project right.” There is not currently an expected completion date for the enhancements to Lindsey Nelson. There's also not a date set for when construction will begin. “We are ready to move pretty quickly,” White said. “In terms of concepts, we have narrowed it down a ton. Our premium area, whether it is nine suites or two suites and 400 club seats or 150 club seats, those things can move and it doesn’t change what we are designing all that much. That is what we are really looking for from our fans, is some feedback on what our demand is in those different areas. Premium seating, we know there is a ton of interest in. It also plays an enormous role in how we will fund the building. “It is really important to me that we are disciplined in having projects pay for themselves, whether it’s Neyland Stadium or this project here, through a combination of philanthropy or revenue generating assets like club suites, suites and things like that, we want the project to pay for itself so our operating budget, when we get it back up towards the top of the SEC like it used to be, we can use those on operating expenses to really support our programs at a high level.”

Photo Credit: Tennessee Athletics

In addition to the expanded seating, the front of Lindsey Nelson will also receive a key facelift. It’ll look much different per White, much to the delight of Vol fans. “There’s a few different options we’re still looking at but it’ll look drastically different,” White said. “With the premium tower that we’re going to be building, about the top third of this structure behind us will be gone and rebuilt. The footprint will come out more. It’ll have a totally different look. “If you look at some of our other facilities, especially the west side of Neyland Stadium we want to try and have some consistency with how we finish out that building and this building as well.” The surrounding area around Lindsey Nelson will also feature some changes. Pat Head Summit Street between the stadium and football practice fields won’t be closed down, nor will Chamique Holdsclaw which runs behind the stadium. White did say that although those streets won’t be shutdown, they’ll consider shutting them down on gameday in order to access them for different possibilities. Most notably the Vols will be constructing a building out behind right field. It’ll serve as a dorm, but also feature space that the program can utilize for practice. “The potential for a residence hall solution and our University has unbelievable demand with applications for incoming freshmen,” White said. “We don’t have enough beds. It’s a priority for all of us. We need an indoor infield for our baseball program. It’s a huge priority for us as well.” Tennessee sits just seven wins away from becoming National Champions. With the renovations to Lindsey Nelson set to begin as soon as possible, Vitello’s Vols aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.