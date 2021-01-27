VolQuest - Danny White tabs Josh Heupel to lead the Vols

Tennessee has found their 27th football coach and for new athletics director Danny White it’s a familiar name.

White is hiring current Central Florida coach Josh Heupel who he hired in 2018.

Since being announced as the new Tennessee athletics director on Friday, White with the help of the Parker Group has cast a pretty wide net searching for a coach. He made a run at Penn State’s James Franklin and on Monday spent the day in Atlanta interviewing candidates including Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott.

Late Tuesday afternoon, conversations with White and Heupel heated up as White turned to his most recent football hire to join him in Knoxville.

Central Florida was scheduled to have regular staff meetings at 7am this morning but those meetings were cancelled.