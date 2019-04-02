Darnell Washington wanted to take a second look at Tennessee following a visit last sunmer, and after spending two days in Knoxville over the weekend, the 5-star tight end from Las Vegas decided the Vols are essentially guaranteed to get one of his coveted five official visits this fall.

“I see myself taking an official. It’s probably official that I’m going to take an official here,” Washington told Volquest.

The nation’s No. 17 overall prospect, who holds more than 30 offers, spent a couple days learning more about the program, watching Saturday’s scrimmage and spending ample 1-on-1 time with tight ends coach Brian Niedermeyer and head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

Washington feels a certain honesty that emanates from Tennessee’s coaches. He talks with Niedermeyer regularly but he liked the relaxed conversation with Pruitt in the coach’s office, saying, “They keep it real. I don’t want to go a school where the coaches say, ‘This, this or that,’ but it’s not like that when I get there. I just want the truth up front.

“(Niedermeyer) is an honest coach. He’s going to tell me how it is. He’s not going to sugarcoat anything.”