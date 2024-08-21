Tennessee men’s basketball is set to make its return to Madison Square Garden in December to take part in the Jimmy V Classic, and now has at tip time.

The Vols will play Miami on Dec. 10 at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, the network announced Wednesday.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

The match up was previously announced in May.

Tennessee, which is coming off of its second SEC title under Rick Barnes only its second Elite Eight run in program history, last played in the Jimmy V Classic against Texas Tech in 2021.

The Vols will play their third regular season game in New York City in four years, last playing Maryland at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn in 2022.

Tennessee is 6-9 all-time in neutral site games at Madison Square Garden. The Vols’ last trip to the building was a Sweet Sixteen loss to Florida Atlantic in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Tennessee and Miami will meet for the fifth time with the Vols holding a 3-1 edge in the series. The Hurricanes reached the Final Four two years ago under head coach Jim Larrañaga, but missed the NCAA Tournament last season after a 15-17 finish.

Tennessee went 2-1 in game vs. ACC teams last season, beating Syracuse and N.C. State and falling to North Carolina on the road.



Tennessee’s SEC schedule was released Tuesday with the remainder of the non-conference slate to be released at a later date.