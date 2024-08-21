PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYOUpOUE5HNEonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Date, start time announced for Tennessee-Miami in Jimmy V Classic

Tennessee will face Miami in the Jimmy V Classic in Madison Square Garden on Dec. 10.
Noah Taylor • VolReport
Managing Editor
@ByNoahTaylor
Noah is a graduate of the UT College of Journalism & Electronic Media and has covered Tennessee football since 2019. He joined Rivals in 2022.

Tennessee men’s basketball is set to make its return to Madison Square Garden in December to take part in the Jimmy V Classic, and now has at tip time.

The Vols will play Miami on Dec. 10 at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, the network announced Wednesday.

The match up was previously announced in May.

Tennessee, which is coming off of its second SEC title under Rick Barnes only its second Elite Eight run in program history, last played in the Jimmy V Classic against Texas Tech in 2021.

The Vols will play their third regular season game in New York City in four years, last playing Maryland at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn in 2022.

Tennessee is 6-9 all-time in neutral site games at Madison Square Garden. The Vols’ last trip to the building was a Sweet Sixteen loss to Florida Atlantic in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Tennessee and Miami will meet for the fifth time with the Vols holding a 3-1 edge in the series. The Hurricanes reached the Final Four two years ago under head coach Jim Larrañaga, but missed the NCAA Tournament last season after a 15-17 finish.

Tennessee went 2-1 in game vs. ACC teams last season, beating Syracuse and N.C. State and falling to North Carolina on the road.

Tennessee’s SEC schedule was released Tuesday with the remainder of the non-conference slate to be released at a later date.

