Tennessee football now has dates for a number of marquee match ups on its 2024 schedule according to a report late Monday.

The Vols are set to face Oklahoma in the Sooners' SEC debut at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman on Sept. 21 and will host Florida and Alabama in back-to-back weeks at Neyland Stadium on Oct. 12 and Oct. 19, respectively per ESPN's Chris Low.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION

With the additions of Oklahoma and Texas, the league will ditch divisions beginning next season. The SEC announced its 16-team schedule for the 2024 season in June with Tennessee playing home games against Kentucky and Mississippi State and road tilts at Arkansas, Georgia and Vanderbilt.

The dates of those games have not been released.

Tennessee will return to Oklahoma for the first time since 2014. The Vols last played the Sooners in Knoxville in 2015.

It will be a homecoming for Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel, who was a national championship-winning quarterback at Oklahoma in 2000 and later served as quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator under Bob Stoops from 2006-14.

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: How Vols' opponents finished the regular season

Though there will be no divisions, Tennessee managed to keep annual rivalry games with Florida and Alabama on its schedule. The Vols beat both teams in their last visit to Neyland Stadium in 2022.

Four other game dates involving the Vols were previously announced. Tennessee will open its season at home vs. Chattanooga on Aug. 31, followed by a neutral site clash against NC State in the Duke's Mayo Kickoff Classic at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sept. 7.

The Vols will play Kent State on Sept. 14 and UTEP on Homecoming on Nov. 23.

Tennessee (8-4, 4-4 SEC) wrapped up its 2023 regular season with a 48-24 win over Vanderbilt last Saturday. The Vols are awaiting their bowl destination, which will be announced next Sunday.

Most current projections have Tennessee playing an ACC opponent in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida on Dec. 29.