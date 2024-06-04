Tennessee baseball will square off in the 2024 Knoxville Super Regional against Evansville beginning on Friday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Game two on Saturday is set for 11 a.m. ET and will also air on ESPN2.

If necessary, a game three is set for Sunday at 6 p.m. ET and will air on ESPNU.

The most recent super regional held in Knoxville was in 2022. The Vols were also the No. 1 overall seed that season but fell in three games to Notre Dame to be stopped just short of a College World Series appearance.

However, despite playing on the road in 2023, Tennessee downed Southern Miss to earn a spot in last season's CWS.

In 2021, the Vols hosted LSU in the super regionals at Lindsey Nelson Stadium and won their opening two matches to earn a spot in Omaha. This is the only time Tony Vitello has led the program to the CWS while hosting a super regional.

This will be Vitello's fourth-straight super regional while coaching Tennessee. He is looking to earn a third trop to the CWS and second-in-a-row with a best-of-three win over the Purple Aces.

The Vols have earned six trips to the CWS in school history with four coming before Vitello got to campus.

On the other side, this is Evansville's first ever super regional. The Purple Aces upset Eastern Carolina in the Greenville Regional to earn a spot in Knoxville. Wake Forest and VCU were also in the regional.

The Vols got their ticket punched by going 3-0 on the weekend with a win over each other team in the regional. This featured Northern Kentucky, Indiana and the Golden Eagles in a rematch of the 2023 Hattiesburg Super Regional.