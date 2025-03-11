Freshman Daune Morris settling into Tennessee football running backs room

"That's a great compliment, knowing (Sampson) broke records here," Morris said. "I can see where Coach Heupel is coming from with that. I feel like modeling my game after him, that's a great thing to do."

Morris' quickness and dynamic skillset reminded Heupel of when Sampson first joined the Vols as a freshman three years ago. Now, Samspon is off to the NFL after shattering a plethora of program rushing records on the way to Tennessee's first College Football Playoff appearance last season, and Morris two days into his first spring practices after joining the team in December.

After Tennessee pulled off the 11th hour commitment of the touted in-state prospect and the day that he signed, Heupel had seen enough in his evaluation of Morris to see the similarities in Dylan Sampson.

The 5-foot-10, 192-pound Morris, who inked with the Vols in the early signing period and went through playoff practices, was the height and weight as Sampson when he arrived in Knoxville in 2021. He has put on more than 10 pounds since.

Morris’ size helped him to make an early impression back in December. Drawing the praise of coaches just one week into his arrival as Tennessee prepared for its biggest game in more than 25 years helped him make a quick adjustment.

"It helped a lot," Morris said. "Just understanding that being my size and coming in here at the weight I was at, it helped me understand that I can do this. Just building character on and off the field, it helped."

Morris may have the opportunity to carve out some kind of a role like Sampson did as freshman, too.

Sampson's departure was followed by transfer portal exits from Cam Seldon and Khalifa Keith, leaving DeSean Bishop and Peyton Lewis--both freshmen themselves last season--as the two returning backs.

Tennessee added Star Thomas, who spent the previous season at Duke in an attempt to reload its backfield and some veteran experience. All three players have been key in Morris' development so far.

"All the older guys, they've just been really good," Morris said. "They help the younger guys, and push us everyday...Star (Thomas), he's a great person. He's had a big role to fill in. I feel like our relationship has bonded really good. It's been great."