Solomon attended the Kentucky game last fall, but a visit in mid-January truly put Tennessee on his radar. Making the trip with his entire family, the 6-foot, 170-pound defensive back was surprised with an offer in person from Tennessee’s head coach.

"It’s home for Kenney Solomon. The offer they gave me and where I’d be on the field is my favorite position. I love the atmosphere there. The coaches are amazing. They are all real, including coach (Jeremy) Pruitt.”

Kenney Solomon became Tennessee’s 20th addition to its 2019 class Wednesday, as the three-star athlete from Socastee Hi (S.C.) in Myrtle Beach picked the Vols over Louisville, Rutgers and Colorado on National Signing Day.

Thanks to @CoachJPruitt @UTCoachTFair @CoachStiff for a great weekend and the offer to Tennessee! #GoVols #GBO #T19 #PoweredbytheT #VolNation pic.twitter.com/OXtb0GhAuB

“We went to coach Pruitt’s office, me and my family, and we were talking and he gave me an offer. It was great, especially coming from a head coach,” Solomon said.

“They love me at punt returner and cornerback. They love my speed. I clocked a 4.41 at Duke’s camp last summer. My fastest is a 4.36 at my school.”

Solomon is a track star at Socastee Hi, clocking a 10.7-second time in the 100-meters. He played corner, receiver, tailback and returner, housing multiple kicks for touchdowns during his senior season with the Braves. Despite taking official visits to Louisville and Rutgers, Solomon’s unofficial trip to Tennessee sealed the deal in his recruitment. Solomon is slated to blueshirt with Tennessee.

“They don’t look at stars,” he said.

“They saw my speed, my highlights and that’s why they liked me. They’re not worried about what rank I am in the nation. I like the fact they saw my stars and didn’t care. They judged my highlights. That’s a why I like them.”