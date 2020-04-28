{{ timeAgo('2020-04-28 15:57:05 -0500') }}
football
Edit
DB Specialist Oliver Davis breaks down Kamar Wilcoxson
Eric Cain
•
VolQuest
Staff
I'm Eric, but you may know me as Cainer on the radio. Writing was my first passion and I'm thrilled to be a part of the team. Feel free to reach out anytime and be sure to follow my work on twitter.
Oliver Davis of Sweet Feet Sports Performance trains recent Tennessee four-star commit Kamar Wilcoxson.
In a zoom session with Volquest, Davis breaks down the IMG Academy standout's game and details his work with two other Vols - Bryce Thompson and Trevon Flowers.