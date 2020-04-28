News More News
football

DB Specialist Oliver Davis breaks down Kamar Wilcoxson

Eric Cain • VolQuest
Staff
@_Cainer
I'm Eric, but you may know me as Cainer on the radio. Writing was my first passion and I'm thrilled to be a part of the team. Feel free to reach out anytime and be sure to follow my work on twitter.

Oliver Davis of Sweet Feet Sports Performance trains recent Tennessee four-star commit Kamar Wilcoxson.

In a zoom session with Volquest, Davis breaks down the IMG Academy standout's game and details his work with two other Vols - Bryce Thompson and Trevon Flowers.

Oliver Davis of Sweet Feet Sports Performance
