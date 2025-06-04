Liam Doyle named Tennessee baseball's fourth-ever Golden Spikes Finalist

He joins shortstops Wehiwa Aloy (Arkansas) and Alex Lodise (Florida State) as finalists. He will square off with Aloy in the Fayetteville Super Regional this weekend for a trip to the College World Series.

The Vols' left-handed pitcher was named one of the three finalists for the annual Golden Spikes Award, given to the best amateur player in the country.

Doyle is just the fourth Tennessee player to ever be a finalist for the prestigious award. No Vol has ever won the hardware.

Past UT players to become finalists are a predictable trio of Todd Helton (1995), Chris Burke (2001) and Luke Hochevar (2005). This is the 47th edition of the award, though, leaving out some greats from the past.

This past weekend in the Knoxville Regional, Doyle's impressive outings pushed him over Hochevar for the program record of strikeouts in a season. He now owns 158 punch outs to top Hochevar's previous mark of 154.

In two outings over the regional, Doyle combined to go 9.0 innings while allowing just one earned run on four hits. He struck out 16 batters while getting the win in his first appearance and save in his second.

This led to him being named the 2025 Knoxville Regional Most Outstanding Player as voted on by media and SIDs.

On the season, Doyle owns an ERA of 2.84 and WHIP of 0.96 with a 10-3 record. This has come in 18 appearances and 16 starts. His two relief appearances came in the recent regional and against Auburn after his start was rained out after just one inning of work.

His season saw him named SEC Pitcher of the Year. He is considered one of the top MLB prospects in this year's draft.

Doyle is a junior on his third college team. He began his career at Coastal Carolina before playing one year with Ole Miss. He is from Derry, New Hampshire.

Fans can vote on the award, here, until June 20. The winner will be announced on June 21. It will be presented on ESPN at 6:30 p.m. ET before the opener of College World Series championship opener.

As well as the fan votes, a final ballot is sent to the Golden Spikes Award voting body which consists of national baseball media, select professional baseball personnel and USA Baseball staff and the previous winners of the award. This is good for a group of more than 100 voters.